'TRL' Co-Host Tamara Dhia Explains How Premiere Planned to Address Las Vegas Shooting (Exclusive)
TRL could not return without addressing Sunday night's senseless tragedy.
ET talked to co-host Tamara Dhia ahead of the popular MTV music show's revival premiere episode on Monday, where she shared how they planned to acknowledge the Las Vegas shooting massacre, where a gunman opened fire at a country music festival on Sunday, killing at least 58 and wounding over 500 more, in what has become the largest mass shooting in modern American history.
"TRL is not just a place where we talk about music, but it's also a place where we talk about real-life events," Dhia explained to ET. "We're all affected by this tragedy, and we're hoping that we can maybe be a place of comfort for the children. From MTV and TRL, our prayers and our condolences to everyone in Las Vegas. "
At the top of the return, the hosts stood side-by-side, along with the show's first guest, Ed Sheeran, where they delivered a sobering message of mourning over the violent attack, and called for viewers to go to everytown.org, an advocacy organization created after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that hopes to promotes gun safety and attempts to fight against gun violence.
