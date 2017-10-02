'TRL' Co-Host Tamara Dhia Explains How Premiere Planned to Address Las Vegas Shooting (Exclusive)

TRL could not return without addressing Sunday night's senseless tragedy.

ET talked to co-host Tamara Dhia ahead of the popular MTV music show's revival premiere episode on Monday, where she shared how they planned to acknowledge the Las Vegas shooting massacre, where a gunman opened fire at a country music festival on Sunday, killing at least 58 and wounding over 500 more, in what has become the largest mass shooting in modern American history.

"TRL is not just a place where we talk about music, but it's also a place where we talk about real-life events," Dhia explained to ET. "We're all affected by this tragedy, and we're hoping that we can maybe be a place of comfort for the children. From MTV and TRL, our prayers and our condolences to everyone in Las Vegas. "