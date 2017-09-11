Troy Gentry Funeral Details Announced, Fans Invited to Celebrate Singer’s Life at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry

Fans are invited to join the public service at 11 a.m. CT, or tune into a live stream on the Opry’s website. Afterwards, the singer’s family plans to hold a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, family members have appealed to fans to make donations to the T.J. Martell Foundation or American Red Cross to help hurricane victims.

In a statement announcing funeral details, Gentry’s management paid tribute to the musician’s “wide smile” and love for the ocean.