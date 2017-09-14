Troy Gentry Honored With Star-Studded Memorial at Grand Ole Opry
Troy Gentry received a star-studded goodbye.
The country star was honored with a touching memorial at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, where he was remembered by music veterans and fans alike.
Gentry, 50, died on Friday in a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey. The pilot, James Evan Robinson, reported that the aircraft was having mechanical problems before the crash, in which he also died.
Stars like Keith Urban, Billy Ray Cyrus, Travis Tritt, Randy Owen, Randy Travis, Ricky Skaggs, and Michael Ray gathered at Thursday's service to pay tribute to Montgomery Gentry musician.
Little Big Town sang the National Anthem, while Trace Adkins performed "Wayfaring Stranger" and Vince Gill sang "Whenever You Come Around," which was the first song that Gentry sang for his wife, Angie.
Gentry and his musical partner, Eddie Montgomery, had recorded a new album, expected to release in 2018, before his death. See more in the video below.