‘True Blood’ Stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer Team Up for New TV Show!

True Blood stars-turned-real-life-lovebirds Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are teaming up for television once again!

Paquin has signed on to star in Pop TV’s first scripted drama series, Flack, as Robyn, an American public relations executive living in London and working with stars of entertainment, sports and fashion.

Paquin, 35, will also serve as one of the executive producers on the series, alongside her husband and former costar, Moyer, 48.

“Oliver Lansley has written six of the best scripts I’ve ever read,” Paquin said in a statement released to ET. “He walks that fine line between intense character-driven drama and exceptionally intelligent humor.”

“My character, Robyn, exists in a world where there are no moral absolutes and humor is used as a sharply executed defense mechanism to maintain the illusion of perpetual control,” continued the Canadian-born , New Zealand-raised Oscar winner. “I am incredibly excited about tackling the creative complexities of Flack as an actress and for my company CASM’s collaboration with Pop.”

The series commences production in London this month, with Pop TV’s EVP of Original Programming, Justin Rosenblatt, describing Paquin as, “the dream lead who brings it all to life.”

The Full Monty’s Peter Cattaneo will direct the series, while Mark Talbot will produce.

Paquin and Moyer found love on HBO’s True Blood. They tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed twins, Poppy and Charlie, in 2012. Moyer currently stars in Fox’s The Gifted.

