'True Detective' Officially Picked Up for Season 3 With Mahershala Ali -- Find Out Who He's Playing!

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, who was rumored to be joining the show in July, has been confirmed to star, while Jeremy Saulnier and creator Nic Pizzolatto will direct. Season three will tell the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods. Ali will play Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas.

Season one stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have stayed on as executive producer, joining Saulnier and Pizzolatto, Scott Stephens, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros and Richard Brown.

"I'm tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy," Pizzolatto said in a statement. "I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we're all very excited to tell this story."

“Nic has written truly remarkable scripts. With his ambitious vision and Mahershala Ali and Jeremy Saulnier aboard, we are excited to embark on the next installment of True Detective," added HBO president Casey Bloys, after the series' less-than-satisfying season two.