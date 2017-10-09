TV Reporter Lauren Sivan Claims Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her in 2007

Sivan told Kelly that Weinstein's recent statement in response to the New York Times piece -- which points out the multiple sexual harassment accusations against him -- is what led her to go public with her own story. In his statement, Weinstein, 65, said he came of age in the “60s and '70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different.”

"I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it,” the statement continues.

Meanwhile, Weinstein’s attorney, Charles Harder, issued a statement last week calling the Times story “saturated with false and defamatory statements," and threatened to sue the paper.

"That’s when I said, 'Oh no. Enough is enough with this guy,'" Sivan said of Weinstein. "There was no remorse, there was not even acknowledgement of the type of behavior that was going on."