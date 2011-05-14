EXCLUSIVE CLIP: Rob Gets Ready to Wrestle for the Kids

With the help of his friend Christopher "Big Black" Boykin and cousin Chris "Drama" Pfaff, Rob Dyrdek goes to meet with kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation before he jumps into the ring at WWE's Wrestlemania event.

Dubbed "Kid Lightning" by veteran wrestler Rowdy Roddy Piper, Rob and the crew went to fulfill the kids wishes to see him before he gets in the fight of his life. "It humbles me," Rob uttered. "I'm just honored to be able to do it and at one point, lightning is going to strike in the most serious way today."

Check out the video to see Rob, er, Kid Lightning shock these special kids!