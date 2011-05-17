'DWTS' Cast Reacts to Disturbing Video of Kym Johnson's Rehearsal Injury

Last night's airing of Kym Johnson's rehearsal injury caught the dancer, as well as the entire cast, by complete surprise. ET's Mark Steines was on hand backstage to garner reactions of the video from Kym and the remaining "DWTS" contestants.

When asked if she watched the footage, a clearly distressed Kym replied "no" with a shake of her head, adding "I don't ever want to see it."

Partner Hines Ward says that he missed the first showing of the video, but watched the second slow-motion replay as it aired. For Ward, the reaction was immediate and unpleasant, saying the sight of it made him "sick to [his] stomach."

Mark Ballas was at the same dance studio with fellow dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy the day it happened, and he recalls the shock and horror of the moment he saw Kym's in the moments following.

