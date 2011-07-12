TV

A Stage Mom's Temper Rages Out of Control on Lifetime's 'Dance Moms'

By Krista Wick

Who knew the world of children's dance could be so dramatic?

In this clip from the brand-new Lifetime show "Dance Moms," one very unhappy mother gets in an out-and-out shouting match over …a pair of socks?

The drama-filled program follows children in their early steps on the road to stardom under the guidance of demanding and passionate instructor Abby Lee Miller.

Watch the clip for a preview of "Dance Moms," premiering July 13 on Lifetime.