EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Cibrian Naked Between the Sheets for Sexy Photo Shoot

Oh la la! Looks like Eddie Cibrian is taking wife LeAnn Rimes' bikini lead one step further and baring it all for a sexy new photo shoot for Charisma brand bedding and towels.

Cameras roll as a buff and nearly naked Cibrian sexes it up by the pool, in the bedroom, and by the bath for the company's Fall campaign.

You can purchase the comfy sheets, robes, and bath towels featured at Bloomingdales.

Sorry ladies, Eddie is not included.

Cibrian's latest venture, "The Playboy Club" debuts on NBC, September 19th.