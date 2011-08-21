First Video from Inside Kim Kardashian's Wedding

From the makeup room to the altar, take a look at "America's Royal Wedding" in this first video from inside the event.

E! News generated footage of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' wedding, capturing Kim looking cool and collected in her makeup chair before her walk down the aisle with stepdad Bruce Jenner. Meanwhile, Humphries beamed a perpetual grin while donning his ivory tuxedo, unable to contain his excitement for entering this new stage in his life.

And only the precious moment of Kourtney Kardashian's 21-month-old son Mason Disick marching down the aisle as the dutiful ring bearer could pull the attention of the 450 guests away from the stunning couple.