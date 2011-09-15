'A Gifted Man' Pits Science vs. Faith

It seems like Dr. Michael Holt has the whole package. He's single, rich and handsome, but there's one catch—he can't shake the literal ghost of his dead ex-wife.

Best known for his role as a stay at home dad opposite Kate Winslet in 2006's Little Children, Patrick Wilson tackles a whole new world of problems in the new series, A Gifted man. His character, Dr. Michael Holt, is a self-absorbed surgeon whose world is turned upside down when his recently deceased ex-wife begins to appear to him, making him question the way he lives his life.

Wilson says he was drawn to the role in part because it differentiates itself from other medical shows. The theme of "science vs. faith" lets them "push boundaries" with stories, which in turn makes each episode a new and exciting journey.

Jennifer Ehle, Julie Benz, Margo Martindale, Gbenga Akinnagbe and Rachelle Lefevre round out the cast.

Catch the series premiere of A Gifted Man, Friday September 23 on CBS.