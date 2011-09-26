Rob Kardashian Deemed Better Than Kim on 'DWTS'

Dancing with the Stars' second competition week of the season faired very well for Kim Kardashian's brother Rob, but not well enough to win him the night's top score.

"It's official: Rob Kardashian is a better dancer than Kim Kardashian!" judge Carrie Ann Inaba declared after Rob and Cheryl Burke's jive, which earned a 21 out of 30.

Ricki Lake and Derek Hough topped the scoreboard this week with 23 out of 30, but her great score wasn't the only reason she had to celebrate. The former talk-show host revealed that she lost 12 inches off her waist in only three weeks, thanks to her dancing regimen.

Chaz Bono and Lacey Schwimmer were the unlucky couple this week, earning a 17 out of 30 for their quickstep, which put them in last place.

Hope Solo sealed her jive with a kiss, crowning judge Len Goodman with a smooch on the top of his head. The soccer star and pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy garnered a 19 out of 30 for the night.

Carson Kressley was awarded an 18 out of 30 in spite of Len calling him one of the most fun contestants to watch. The Bravo star landed in a tie with David Arquette, who seemed to be a crowd favorite.

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Ballas ended neck-in-neck with J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff as both teams were allotted 22 out of 30.

And there was a four-way tie for third as Elisabetta Canalis, Chynna Phillips and Nancy Grace each procured 21 out of 30 along with Rob and Cheryl.

See which Dancing with the Stars contestant goes home Tuesday night on ABC.