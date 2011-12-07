First Look: Sean Hayes Gets 'Hot'

Sean Hayes, the Emmy-winning star of Will & Grace, has been sadly scarce on the small screen since the curtain fell on his groundbreaking 2006 series. But he's been hard at work making sure your DVR is jam-packed with gold through his production company, Hazy Mills (they're behind Grimm and Hot in Cleveland).

On December 28, Hayes pays a visit to Cleveland in an episode titled One Thing Or A Mother and ETonline has your exclusive first look at the actor getting cozy with Wendie Malick!

"Even though my company produces the show, I still think Hot In Cleveland is the funniest show on television today," Hayes exclusively tells ETonline. "I was so proud to join the cast for an episode to share in the joy."

In the episode, Victoria (Malick) starts dating a hand model (played by Hayes) while Joy's (Jane Leeves) new love interest is of indecipherable age and Melanie (Valerie Bertinelli) takes up with a man who resembles Winnie the Pooh! So naturally Elka (Betty White) throws a dinner party to help each other with their respective dating dilemmas!

Be sure to check out Sean Hayes' Hot debut on December 28 and catch an all-new episode tonight at 10 p.m. on TVLand!