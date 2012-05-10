Lady Gaga to Be on 'Simpsons' Season Finale
By
Looks like Springfield has its fair share of little monsters!
Lady Gaga will be featured on the season finale of The Simpsons, in an episode titled "Lisa Goes Gaga."
Related: Lady Gaga Gets Candid About Sex, Drugs & Loneliness
Check out this hilarious promo featuring animated versions of Lady Gaga's most famous outfits -- including that infamous meat dress Homer predictably can't keep his hands off!
Video: Lady Gaga's Former Creative Director Details Split
The season finale of The Simpsons airs May 20 at 8 p.m. on FOX.