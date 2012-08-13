Kristin Chenoweth Says Goodbye to 'Good Wife'

Just over a month after announcing her addition to the cast, Kristin Chenoweth is stepping away from her recurring role on the CBS drama The Good Wife as she recovers from her on-set injury last month.

RELATED: Kristin Chenoweth Joins The Good Wife

"It is with deep regret to inform everyone that due to my injuries, I am unable to return to The Good Wife at this time," Chenoweth, 43, told ET in a statement Monday. "[I'm] getting better slowly, and thank you everyone for your concern."

Chenoweth was rushed to the hospital on July 11 after being struck by lighting equipment.

Representatives for CBS gave a statement to ET following the incident, saying, "She received treatment on the scene by the show's medic until a New York Fire Department emergency medical team arrived and transported her to the hospital. All of us at the studio and the show are thinking about Kristin and wishing her a quick recovery."

RELATED: Kristin Chenoweth Injured on Good Wife Set

"To all my fans: thank you for support and love!" Chenoweth tweeted on July 24, informing her fans about her recovery. "Doin better everyday. More to come when I'm able! ... I love you guys xo."

The actress will still be featured on the season 4 premiere on September 30 at 9 p.m. ET. It is still unclear whether she will return to the show once she's fully recovered.