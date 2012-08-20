Nick Cannon on Mariah Carey's 'Idol' Gig

At the Do Something Awards on Sunday, Nick Cannon gave his response to the recent addition his wife, Mariah Carey, to the American Idol judges' table, and also gave his take on the current happenings of his show, America's Got Talent.

"I think it's awesome," Cannon said of his wife signing ontoAmerican Idol. "I feel like she's probably one of the greatest living singers and entertainers of our time, and for people to actually have that connection, to see a different side to her, it's going to be outstanding."



The 31-year-old media mogul and entrepreneur also discussed America's Got Talent and the judging situation with Sharon Osbourne, who has made it unclear if she will be returning to the show as a judge next season.

"We got Sharon to stay for a while," Cannon revealed. "As of right now, she's locked-in...[and] we're trying to keep her there. That's family, right there....I want to be able to continue to work with my fellow co-workers...I don't want her to go. People love her, but you never know. They're always going to come up with some crazy gimmick."



Among the masses of celebrities joining Cannon on the red carpet at the Do Something Awards--which honors the nation's best young philanthropists-- were the male stars of FOX's hit The New Girl, singer Ne-Yo, and the cast of Glee. Click here to find out what Lea Michele, Cory Monteith and Harry Shum Jr. predicted for the new season!