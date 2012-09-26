'DWTS' Cast Reacts to Pam Anderson's Elimination

Unlike the previous season of Dancing with the Stars, the show's first All-Stars season provided no grace period for its celebrity dancers and booted one on the first week. The show's cast reacted to Pamela Anderson's elimination after the show.

"She's so sweet and she's awesome," said Karina Smirnoff alongside her celebrity partner Apollo Ohno. "I love watching her [and] her personality, the way she carries herself."



Due to Anderson's busy schedule and the brevity of her second stint on Dancing, most of her fellow celebrity dancers admitted that they hadn't had much of an opportunity to get to know the former Baywatch star.

Although she wasn't around too much this time around, longtime professional dancing partner Cheryl Burke revealed that she had a special bond with Anderson that was formed during her first Dancing gig.

"We always used to go out, and she was there to celebrate my birthday a few years ago," Burke said. "It's sad because she's such a sweet girl and I know she's trying so hard, but this competition is so tough. It's going to be really sad to see anybody go."



The few celebrity dancers who were able to get to know the Canadian actress and model in her abbreviated stay on the show all got the impression from her that she was hoping for much more from the show.

"She's real sweet; she really is cool, down-to-earth," said *NSYNC's Joey Fatone. "I think you could tell she was really bummed that she was going. I think she wanted to really stay here. She says she loves to dance and you could see that."

Although Anderson was brought back to the show mostly for her popularity amongst fans rather than her dancing skills, the first week of the intense competition proved that anybody could be eliminated, even Season 2 winner Drew Lachey, who finished in the bottom two.



"I don't think you ever expect to be in jeopardy. I've never been in the bottom two the entire time I've been on the show," the 98 Degrees singer said. "It was a new experience and not one that I want to have happen again."



Dancing with the Stars continues Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.