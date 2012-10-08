EXCLUSIVE: Denise Takes a Dart to the Face

Denise Richards is getting an opportunity to show off her silly side, guest starring in a new episode of Disney XD's hit Kickin' It.

In the episode airing tonight titled Wedding Crashers, Richards plays the "Black Belt Widow," a woman notorious for stealing rich karate movie stars' fortunes and making them mysteriously disappear.

According to the mother of three, appearing on the Disney hit was "a huge joy" because of her young daughters Sam, Lola and Eloise.

"I brought my girls to work and they get to watch everyone, and they're so star stuck seeing everyone," she laughs. "So for me, personally, just to be here with my family, and [to] let them see everyone, has been a huge joy."

Catch Richards on Kickin' It tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD.