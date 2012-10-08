'DWTS' Takes on Iconic Dances Night

The tables were turned (artistically speaking) on tonight's Dancing with the Stars, as the celebrities were bestowed the power of creative direction for this week's dances.

Paying homage to iconic performances of DWTS past, all eleven couples presented their favorite routines of seasons 1-14 with a twist.

Kelly Monaco and Val Chmerkovskiy had the right idea with their red-hot take on Leila Ali and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's season four Paso Doble. The sizzling dance took home the highest score of the night, earning 27/30 points (9,9,9) and securing the pair at the top of the leader board.

Tied with Kelly and Val for first, Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani took on a hip-shaking Samba inspired by J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff's season 13 dance for 27/30 points (9, 9, 9).

Not far behind, Shawn Johnson and Derek Hough secured 26.5/30 points for their daring quickstep in the likeness of Helio Castroneves' season five crowd pleaser. The energetic routine took home high praise and scores from the judges (26.5/ 30 points (9, 8, 9.5)), but the pair was penalized for straying too far from the assigned dance.

Gilles Marini and Peta Murgatroyd's high-flying Tango inspired by Erin Andrews and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's season 10 stunner scored 25.5/30 points (8, 8.5, 8.5)) to put the duo in a four-way tie with Apolo Anton Ohno and Karina Smirnoff, who did a sexy spin on Gilles Marini and Cheryl Burke's season eight Foxtrot (9, 8, 8.5) and Sabrina Bryan and Louis Van Amstel's edgy homage to Mel B and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's season 5 Paso Doble (8.5, 8.5, 8.5) and Helio Castroneves and Chelsea Hightower's spin on Apolo Anton Ohno and Julianne Hough's season four Quickstep (8.5, 8.5, 8.5).

Rounding out the bottom, Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke put their sizzling spin on Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff's season three Paso Doble for 25/30 points (8.5,8.0,8.5).

Following closely behind, Drew Lachey and Anna Trebunskaya's sexified twist on Joey McIntyre and Ashley Del Grosso's season one Cha Cha Cha for 24/30 points (8, 8, 8). Kirstie Alley and a Maksim Chmerkovskiy (sporting skin-tight pants) Cha Cha Cha'd their way into second to last with a Jagger-themed take on Carson Kressley and Anna Trebunskaya's memorable season 13 routine for 24/30 points (8, 8, 8).

In last, Bristol Palin channeled her inner ice queen with partner Mark Ballas, taking inspiration from Joanna Krupa and Derek Hough's season nine Paso Doble for 22.5/30 points (7.5, 7.5, 7.5). Despite their standing at the bottom of the leader board, Palin was praised for her improvement and fire on the dance floor, perhaps sparked by an argument featured between the two during rehearsals.

Tomorrow and next week will bring two exciting twists to the competition. On Tuesday, the remaining nine couples will be choosing the dance styles for their rivals and next Monday, Paula Abdul will take a seat as guest judge alongside Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Stay tuned tomorrow night as two dancing duos will take their leave from the competition during the dreaded double elimination round. It all begins at 8/7c on ABC.