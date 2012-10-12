Oprah Announces Return of 'Favorite Things' Show

After a two-year break, Oprah Winfrey announced Friday that she's bringing back her hugely popular Oprah's Favorite Things show in a special two-hour special next month.

The special -- which this time will surprise unsuspecting military spouses with items from the media mogul's exclusive must-have gift selections for the holiday season -- will air November 18 at 8 p.m. on OWN.

RELATED: Tyler Perry Signs TV Deal with Oprah's OWN

The show will also provide viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at how Oprah, 58, enlists the help of O Magazine editor-at-large (and her best friend) Gayle King, creative director Adam Glassman and a team of experts to compile the Favorite Things list.

VIDEO: Oprah Reveals Her Best Advice

The 2012 list promises to include the most sought-after electronic gadgets of the season, sweet holiday treat ideas, exotic vacation destinations, practical items to help get your life organized and much more.

VIDEO: Gayle King Reveals OMagazine's 'Favorite Things'

And for the first time, viewers of Oprah's Favorite Things: 2012 will have the opportunity to watch and win select items featured in each segment of the show