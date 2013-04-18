Kim Kardashian on Pregnancy: 'It's Scary'

As the Kardashians sit down with Ryan Seacrest for a one-hour special, some of the burning questions Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers have will be addressed. Many of those questions surround Kim's pregnancy, which she admits has been frightening at times.

In the interview, which is scheduled to air this Sunday, Kim explains the impact she believes her ensuing motherhood will have on her life.



"I think I'm realizing now that [motherhood] really is [going to change my life]," Kim tells Seacrest, whose company produces KUWTK.

"I think that's why I've been so anxious for a while. ... People will say, 'Your life is totally going to change,' and obviously you want to evolve in your life...but...people freak me out all the time with all their advice. Sometimes, I'd rather just go through it and experience it on my own."

Younger sister Khloe, who is present with eldest sister Kourtney for the sit-down, then retorts that Kim is "traumatizing" her in a similar manner, to which Kim then responds by reflecting on her own pregnancy.



"You should be [scared]. [Pregnancy] is scary," she tells Khloe, four years her minor. "You really should be [scared]."

Although they may dismiss it as tough love, the sisters often cross the line between advice-giving and sheer nastiness, which occasionally involves some unflattering language, as we see in the clip.

While they tell Seacrest that they believe that nothing is off-limits in familial relationships and they are subsequently given the right to be "ruthless," the sisters admit to regretting some of their actions upon watching them on TV.



"To see it back, sometimes you get so emotional or sometimes you're a little embarrassed, like, 'O.K., that was really stupid," Kim says. "I look back at a lot of...fights that I have with Rob and I'm just like, 'He must be so embarrassed!'"

Watch the sneak peek above for more and check out the one-hour special "Ryan Seacrest with the Kardashians: An E! News Presentation" this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on E!.