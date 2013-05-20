Exclusive: Mel Brooks Gets Serious

Mel Brooks shares a treasure trove of great anecdotes and even gets serious in the new PBS documentary American Masters Mel Brooks: Make a Noise, and we've got an exclusive clip in which Mel opens up about how having no father in his life affected him, plus the reasons why his first marriage failed (with Florence Baum) while his second marriage (with Ann Bancroft) succeeded. Potent stuff...

Video Flashback: On the Set of Mel Brooks' 'Spaceballs'

Premiering nationwide at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) on PBS, American Masters Mel Brooks: Make a Noise is the first-ever complete documentary made about Brooks that the showbiz legend has agreed to do. In addition to Brooks' perspective and witticisms, friends and colleagues including Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Cloris Leachman, Joan Rivers, Tracey Ullman and, of course, Carl Reiner talk up the man, the myth and the comedy legend.

Related: A Chat with the Incredible, Unhinged Mel Brooks

After it airs, look for American Masters Mel Brooks: Make a Noise on DVD May 21 from Shout! Factory.