First Look: The New Cast of 'Breaking Amish'

Meet Devon, Lizzie, Iva, Betsy and Matthew -- the latest youngsters to leave the comfort of their Amish and Mennonite communities in pursuit of modern thrills previously forbidden to them.

Ranging in age from 19-24, the cast will get their first glimpse at big city life when they travel to Hollywood, California over the course of the 10-part series.

Here's a breakdown of some of the men and women participating:

Betsy : Amish, 21 years old, from Ohio. Adopted as a baby into an Amish household, she has tried living outside of the faith, but recently married an Amish man. Despite this, Betsy continues to struggle with being a member of the community, and hopes to come to peace with a decision.

Devon : Amish, 21, from Indiana. Living at home with his Amish parents, Devon remains conflicted about the Amish lifestyle. He remains unsure of his future and is interested in experiencing life with the English before making a final decision.

Iva: Amish, 19 years old, from Pennsylvania. Iva's parents divorced when she was young, and her father left the community, though her mother remained. Iva explored life among the English but hasn’t been able to make it work and remains unsure of where she belongs.

Lizzie : Amish, 21 years old, from Pennsylvania. From a large Amish family, she tried to forge a life outside of the community, much to the disappointment of her parents. Lizzie’s harboring a secret that makes her want to set on a new life journey and hopes that this is her opportunity.

Matt : Mennonite, 24 years old, from Pennsylvania. Matt’s family joined the Mennonite faith when he was 7, changing his life forever. Two of his siblings have already left the community, and he wonders if exploring his interest in fashion design will set him on the same path.

Click the video below for a sneak preview of episode one! Breaking Amish: L.A. premieres July 21 at 10 p.m. on TLC.