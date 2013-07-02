'Breaking Amish' Star's Sexy Photo Shoot

As a cast member of the TLC reality show Breaking Amish, Kate Stoltzfus ditched her conservative traditional garb and Amish life to pursue her dream of becoming a fashion model in New York. As part of that transition, Kate was recently photographed for a spread in Maxim we've got a sneak peek look!

Breaking Amish -- which portrays the trials and tribulations of young people who decide to leave their families and small town roots and head to the city -- documented Kate's modeling ambitions.

PICS: Star Sightings

"There are definitely a lot of Amish women who have great bodies, because they work hard," Kate told Maxim. "They also eat really healthy, since they grow their own food. That’s one big thing I miss about home, being able to garden and take care of plants."

She also spoke about her approach to dating outside of Amish life. "A guy would have to prove himself to me before I'd bake him something special, like my peanut butter blos­soms. Most of the time I just make them for my roommates and me."

RELATED - First Look: The New Cast of Breaking Amish

You can read Kate's full interview in Maxim's July/August issue, on newsstands now.