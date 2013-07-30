CT & Wes Brawl During 'Rivals 2' 'Challenge'

MTV's The Challenge: Rivals 2 is coming off its silliest challenge in years (so over-the-top that two competitors dropped out simply because they "didn't want to do it"), so it's nice to see the show getting back to its rough-and-tumble roots with this Wednesday's battle!



RELATED - CT & Diem Talk Rivals Romance

ETonline scored an exclusive sneak peek from the episode, titled Mortuusequusphobia, that features CT & Wes butting heads in the middle of the challenge!



The Challenge: Rivals 2 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on MTV.