Fall TV Preview: 'We Are Men'

With the premiere of their brand-new show We Are Men coming this fall, ET sat down with stars Jerry O'Connell, Tony Shalhoub, Kal Penn, and Chris Smith for a firsthand preview of the comedy series.

The show begins with a very life-changing day for the show's main character "Carter" (Smith): his wedding day. Only, the day proves life-altering in an entirely different way than he'd anticipated, as his wife leaves him on the altar for another man.



In the aftermath of the upsetting incident, Carter then moves to an apartment complex where he encounters three men ("Stuart": O'Connell, "Frank": Shalhoub, "Gil": Penn), who all have their share of advice to give to him, having all gone through divorces themselves.

"Relationships are hard; let's face it," Shalhoub said. "They're always challenging. They're full of obstacles. They're always a rollercoaster."

Although the men have been rather successful in their personal relationships, they maintain that they feel as though they relate to the characters on an intimate level.



"We probably all relate to something about each character, which is what I loved about the project 'cause I have friends who are like this in every way," said Penn. "There's some of me in each of these guys. That's what makes it so much fun to play."

Jerry O'Connell, who considers himself starkly different from his character in certain aspects, said that his character is fun to play because it serves as a cathartic release for him.

"I play a very angry, confrontational character in 'We Are Men' and I am not confrontational at all," O'Connell revealed. "...I just want zero confrontation in my life, so it's really fun to come to work and just unleash. It's actually therapeutic. I love it."



Watch the video above for more from the cast of We Are Men on their premiere season, which launches September 30 at 8:30 on CBS.