Radnor Reflects on Romance in Final 'HIMYM' Season

As the hit CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother prepares to end its highly successful nine-year run, Josh Radnor reflects on his pivotal character Ted Mosby, a hopeless romantic in search a soul mate.

In this episode of the ET on CBS series, Legendary: The Cast of How I Met Your Mother, we turn the spotlight on this versatile star. ET's Nancy O'Dell examines Josh's popularity on the series as well as his film success, including the romantic comedy Happythankyoumoreplease, which he wrote, starred in and directed in 2010. He also pulled triple duty on the 2012 film Liberal Arts and starred in last year's comedy Afternoon Delight.

Watch the video to get an update on Josh's various projects since joining How I Met Your Mother -- airing Monday nights at 8/7c on CBS -- and also to see a clip of his reprisal of Ted Mosby on the FOX animated series Family Guy!

