Exclusive Clip: 'Dancing on the Edge'

Right now, Chiwetel Ejiofor is dazzling theater-goers with his heartbreaking and soul-crushing performance in the sweeping saga, 12 Years A Slave. But he's also doing equally incredible work on the small screen as Louis in Dancing on the Edge, a Starz miniseries about a black jazz band that gets entangled in the aristocratic world of 1930s London as they seek fame and fortune.



VIDEO - Fassbender, Ejiofor On The Importance of 12 Years A Slave

ETonline scored an exclusive clip from Saturday's all-new episode as Stanley (played by Matthew Goode) intervenes in Louis' escape and advises Louis to wait until nightfall while Stanley devises a new escape plan. Meanwhile, Masterson (John Goodman) surprises Stanley with ulterior motives, announcing he has offered a large reward for the capture of Louis Lester. Watch!



Dancing on the Edge airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. on Starz.