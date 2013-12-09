Exclusive Clip: 'Trophy Wife' Has A 'Hangover'

Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house ... actually, the characters on Trophy Wife have no idea what went down on X-mas Eve and ETonline scored an exclusive first look at the opening scene from Tuesday's Hangover-inspired episode.

Titled Twas the Night Before Christmas… Or Twas It?, Pete, Kate, Diane and Jackie wake up with massive hangovers on Christmas morning to find that the house has been totally wrecked. As they try and deduce exactly what went down -- like, where Jackie's eyebrows went -- they're also attempting to throw the best holiday festivities for their kids. Watch!



Trophy Wife airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.