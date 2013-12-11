John Goodman's 'SNL' Promos Are the Best!

John Goodman's Saturday Night Live promos are sure to get you in the holiday spirit, even if the actor is screaming at some points.



SNL star Taran Killam and the 61-year-old Alpha House star attempt to sing a few holiday carols, though both men are a bit tone def. The guys then decide that it would be a "heck of a lot cuter" if they were shrunk down on the Christmas tree.

This will be Goodman's 13th time hosting the show. Kings Of Leon will join the Roseanne star as this weekend's musical guests.



