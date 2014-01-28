EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Seinfeld Takes Tina Fey on a Ride

Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is back with all new episodes exclusively on Crackle, and in this exclusive clip, Seinfeld spends some quality time with the beloved Tina Fey!

From candidly discussing their kids ("I'm in charge of all the household feces," Fey deadpans), to their neighborhood, ("You walk around the Upper West Side, you will never ever see a truly good-looking person," she also cracks), watch the video to see their priceless interaction!

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee featuring Tina Fey airs Thursday, January 30 on Crackle and comediansincarsgettingcoffee.com.