'The Bachelor's Juan Pablo Summed Up in 17 Seconds

The Bachelor's Juan Pablo is a man of few words -- two to be exact -- judging by our highlight reel.

On the spectrum of Hollywood's most romantic quotes, which include "You complete me" and "Love means never having to say you're sorry," Pablo's mantras of "mmm hmm" and "okay" might not stand the test of time.

Check out our 17-second highlight reel telling you just about all you need to know about the 32-year-old former soccer player.

