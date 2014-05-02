Nate Berkus Reveals 'Dream Builders' Transformation, Shares Tips For Your Home This Spring

Renowned designer Nate Berkus has inspired creativity and style in homes everywhere since TV audiences were first introduced to him as a featured design expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show. And now as Executive Producer, Judge and Host of NBC's American Dream Builders, he is showcasing the talents of other accomplished designers and home builders in the country. With just three episodes left, the designers on the high-stakes competition know it's time to go big or go home. ETonline scored an exclusive clip from Sunday's episode where Nate and his fellow judges reveal the renovations made to a modern loft. But as Nate explains in our interview below the best is yet to come. Read on to also find out Nate's personal tips on how you can revamp your own home this Spring.

What can you tease us about this week's episode?

This week the designers tackle lofts and were asked to include a “signature piece” designed by them. And let me say they shocked us...in GOOD and BAD ways!

What has been your favorite challenge/episode this season?

My favorite is yet to come! It's our final episode and it blows away any of the other design you've seen on TV. What our finalists did felt like what you'd see in the pages of the best shelter magazines on the newsstands today!

You also serve as one of the executive producers on the show. Why was it important for you to bring a show like American Dream Builders to fruition?



Somewhere along the line someone decided that design on TV was about how fast and how cheaply you could do it. I've never subscribed to that. Design is about smart choices and details. This show stands for that. It marks the return to inspiration in design TV, which is essential.

How impactful is a show like this for home builders and interior designers?

I think it’s pretty impactful. Seeing what other designers are doing, the creativity they bring to a project, the choices they make....it's a game changer and reminds us all how amazing good design can be. It’s always such an opportunity to learn and be better

You also served as an executive producer on 2011's The Help. Will we be seeing more producing projects in the near future?



I have a project in the works that I am very, very excited about. I hope to be able to share more about it soon.

Back to design... What are some simple things folks can do to improve or revamp their homes this Spring?

You know what, sometimes it’s as simple as giving your home a good clean. You’d be amazed at what a difference it will make. After that, my tried and true go to’s are changing out the rug, changing up the objects in your tablescapes or swapping your lighting. I mix the things I couldn't resist bringing home from the flea market with special pieces from my own collection at Target. Seems simple but it changes the way you see your space.