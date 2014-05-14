ET Top 5: Summer TV We Can't Wait to Return

Summer is right around the corner and so are the TV premieres of a few of our favorite shows and movies! In honor of the warmer temperatures ahead, ET online is counting down the top five TV events we can hardly wait for this summer.

Coming in at number five is last summer’s hit drama, Under the Dome. Between the good looks of Mike Vogel and the suspense-filled story line inspired by Stephen King’s best-selling novel, it’s safe to say we’re more than ready for the show to return June 30.

While the promo sadly doesn't give anything away about last season’s cliff-hanger, it does guarantee one thing about the town of Chester’s Mill.

“Two Dome favorites won’t survive the first episode,” the end of the promo promises. “No one in this town is safe.”

Number four isn't a TV show, but it is a made-for-TV movie. Sharknado 2: The Second One, the sequel to last summer’s SyFy channel phenomenon Sharknado, premieres July 30.

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are reprising their roles as Fin and April, and will be joined by newcomers Vivica A. Fox, Mark McGrath, and Andy Dick.

Coming in at number three is Masters of Sex. The sophomore season to the Showtime drama returns July 13, and if the promo is any clue, this year will be even sexier than the last.

Check out the video above to see what shows topped our list.