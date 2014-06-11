Mila's Message to Men: Don't Say 'We Are Pregnant' (WATCH)

Mila Kunis has a message for all those expectant dads out there.

While on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host shared with the actress that he and his wife Molly McNearney "are pregnant." Upon hearing this, the actress took off her mic and launched into a public service announcement.



"Stop saying, 'We're pregnant,'" she exclaims. "You're not pregnant. Do you have to squeeze a watermelon-size person out of your lady hole?"

Ashton Kutcher's pregnant fiance continues, "Are you crying alone in your car listening to a stupid Bette Midler song? No. When you wake up and throw up, is it because you're nurturing a human life? No. It's because you had too many shots of tequila. Do you know how many shots of tequila we had? None! Because we can't have shots of tequila. We can't have anything, because we got your little love goblin growing inside of us!"

Following her PSA, Kunis returns to sit with Kimmel, a pint of ice cream in hand. She asks him, "Any questions?"