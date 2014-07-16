EXCLUSIVE: Buzz Aldrin Confirms UFO Sighting in Syfy's 'Aliens on the Moon'

Forget everything you think you know about the moon! The channel that brought you Sharknado has turned their sights to the stars for a two-hour documentary special, Aliens on the Moon: The Truth Exposed, and ET has your exclusive first look!



The special promises shocking revelations such as "a gigantic structure resembling a 'Nuclear Power Plant Cooling Tower,'" "unidentified objects that appear to be carving long, deep tracks many miles across the lunar terrain," and an interview with astronaut, Buzz Aldrin, where "he reveals he saw a UFO."

The special also features "photos showing the undeniable existence of what look like installations, factories, saucers, hangers and huge satellite dishes, possibly trained directly on planet Earth."

Hopefully, if aliens do have satellites focused on Earth, they'll be tuning in when Aliens on the Moon premieres Sunday July 20, 2014 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on Syfy!