Watch James Franco Fail at Getting Stephen Colbert to Break Character

Nice try, James.

James Franco tried -- but ultimately failed -- at getting Stephen Colbert to break character during his appearance on The Colbert Report Wednesday.

The This Is the End actor appeared on the show to talk about his new film adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's Child of God, and while their chat about his new film went smoothly, things got awkward when Colbert attempted to cut to commercial.

"I will see you on the new show — now, are you gonna go Democrat when you go to this new show?" Franco smiled, clearly referring to Colbert's new gig as the new host of the Late Show following David Letterman's retirement in 2015.

Not surprisingly, Colbert wasn't so easily flustered, but was clearly caught off-guard.

"Now here's the interesting thing," Colbert said. "I don't know what the fu*k you're talking about."

