The 6 Best Moments From the 'Chelsea Lately' Series Finale

Who wasn't on the Chelsea Lately finale?!

On Tuesday night, Chelsea Handler wrapped up "seven years of ridiculous stupidity" with her hour-long series finale of her late-night talk show. It was such a special occasion that Chelsea wore white and Chuy wore a tux -- and to say there were a few A-listers in attendance is an understatement.

PICS: The 13 Most Random Celebs at the Chelsea Finale!

In celebration of Chelsea's last show and her seven-year reign as the Queen of late-night, here are six of our favorite moments from the Chelsea Lately finale.

1. Chelsea Handler Takes a Naked Shower with Ellen- After her brief opening monologue, Chelsea was back in the shower, where instead of running into Conan O'Brien and Sandra Bullock as she's done in the past, a fully-clothed Ellen DeGeneres showed up to surprise her fellow host. The daytime host was curious as to why she'd never been invited on the show, asking, "Is it because I'm a lesbian?"

"I didn't even know you were a lesbian," Chelsea stammered. "I thought you were married to Ryan Seacrest."

After a short argument about why that didn't make any sense, Ellen explained how she knew Chelsea was lying, saying, "Your nipples won't make eye contact with me."



2. Sandy, Jen and Mary Stage An Intervention- Three of Chelsea's good friends-- Mary McCormack, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock-- all staged an intervention for the host, reading from prepared letters they wrote for their gal pal.

Mary went first, assuring Chelsea that everyone supports her decision to get help. "If you have to tell the world you're going to 'Netflix' for a little while, everyone supports you," she said.

PICS: Chelsea Handler's Famous Friends

Jen's message was a little less supportive, indicating that her main problem with Chelsea was her personal hygiene. "You're filthy, and I'm not talking about your language," the actress told her. "My security guard caught you d**ching with Listerine. There's a reason your stage is so far from your audience."

The Friends star also got one of the best laughs of the night when she said Chelsea looked like a "gold rush-era hooker."

Then it was Sandy's turn to bring it home. "Dear George, your practical jokes are annoying," she read, then looked up embarrassed. "Sorry, I copy and pasted these notes from my Clooney intervention."

The Gravity star's chat with Chelsea led to 50 Cent reuniting with his ex.



3. Chuy's Heartfelt Goodbye- For almost as long as the show has been on the air, Chuy Bravo has been Chelsea's loyal sidekick. While he is usually the topic and target of her jokes, it's clear they have a special relationship. So, for his goodbye, he assembled a montage of wild and crazy moments he's participated on during the show's long run, before delivering a sweet message of love.

"Miss Chelsea, I love you, from the bottom of my heart. You changed my life," Chuy said while fighting back tears. "Every night before I go to bed, I pray for you. Thank you Miss Chelsea."

NEWS: Chelsea Handler Lands Netflix Show... And More!



4. Miley Cyrus Sings a Send-Off- As Chelsea said while introducing Miley Cyrus, "It isn't over until you've had Hanna Montana say it's over."

Instead of twerking, Miley opted for a slow, beautiful, violin-backed performance of Roy Orbison's classic hit "It's Over." The "Wrecking Ball" singer channeled her country roots with a finger-sleeved white blouse and bright red pants, while delivering a hauntingly beautiful rendition of the classic.

"All the rainbows in the sky/ Start to weep, then say goodbye/ You won't be seeing rainbows anymore/ Setting suns before they fall, Echo to you that's all that's all/ But you'll see lonely sunset after all/ It's over! It's over! It's over," she crooned.



5. A Truly Insane Number Of Stars Sing 'Goodbye E!'- Stuffing the stage with more stars than seems allowed-- including Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette, Gerard Butler, Tim Gunn, T.J. Miller, Josh Gad, Dave Grohl, Kevin Nealon and Tim Allen (to name a few) -- a chorus of famous people sang, "Goodbye E!, it's time to move on."

Before the song started, Stefani kicked it off by mocking her own Emmys flub when she mispronounced Stephen Colbert's last name (Colboar?). "I am delighted," Stefani said, "to lead this song with my good friend, Chelsea Hemmer."

NEWS: Gwen Stefani Mispronounces Stephen Colbert's Name at Emmys

Oscar-winning deaf actress Marley Matlin even signed the lyrics for the hearing impaired.



6. Chelsea Signs Off- After it was all said, sung and done, Chelsea showed real class in thanking E! – who she's severely made fun of over the years – for all the network had done for her. "I'm really, really appreciative that I've been given this opportunity by E!, that I've had this show that is so much fun for me," Chelsea said, wrapping up the night. "I never really got a good chance to be serious and say 'thank you,' and I want you to know that I am grateful for this career. Thank you very much."

The 39-year-old announced earlier this year that she would be ending her E! show, and moving on to work on some projects with Netflix, including another talk show.