Idris Elba Talks About That Picture Featuring a Very Noticeable Bulge

Idris Elba went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Saturday and cleared some things up about a recent paparazzi picture that grew into a big issue on Twitter.



PICS: Chelsea Handler's Famous Friends



You know, THIS picture.





Idris Elba divulged about "the bulge."

"I just didn't want to scare the world," said Elba, continuing "What does it look like? It looks like a mic. A mic wire."

But Jimmy knew what it really looked like.

Idris didn't know why CNN had to get involved.

Then Jimmy Kimmel asked the hard question on all of our minds.

Alright, we guess the alibi checks out. It matches up with a recent Tweet Elba sent out claiming that the whole Internet was just making mountains out of mic wires.



NEWS: Benedict Cumberbatch vs. Idris Elba: It’s a 'Jungle Book' Faceoff!



Idris is clearly not to broken up about it, so we're cool.

Calvin Klein called my mobile, they want me in their next campaign. Foot long john's Coming Winter 2014. #egowentintospaceshipmodethough — Idris Elba (@idriselba) August 9, 2014

One thing that is no laughing matter is Idris Elba's dark new role in his upcoming movie, No Good Deed. Watch the trailer below.