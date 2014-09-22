Kim Kardashian Gets Dumped on 'American Dad'

Kim Kardashian's animated life isn't such a fairy-tale.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star played a sex-crazed pink alien on Sunday's American Dad. "Roger and Francine discover an alien (Kardashian) in the woods, and Roger capriciously has a one-night relationship with her before being fed up with her quirks," said FOX's press release of the "Blagsnarst, A Love Story" episode.



Roger then attempts to "get rid of her by calling the CIA, but then realizes that he can't go through with it."

"I'm so excited for tonight's episode of American Dad! I play an alien who's obsessed with Roger!" Kim Instagrammed on Sunday night of her new TV role.

This wouldn't be the first time Kim's been animated. She appeared on The Simpsons this summer when they recreated her post-baby swimsuit selfie, and in 2010, South Park killed off a version of Kim on their Comedy Central show.



