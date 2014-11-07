Matthew McConaughey Threw His Baby Down a Cliff to Escape a Ram Attack - Hear His Crazy Story!

Stop whatever you're doing immediately because you need to hear this insane story!

Matthew McConaughey may have just turned 45, but the Oscar-winning actor can't stop talking about the life-threatening event that happened on his 40th birthday.

On this Saturday's all-new episode of The Graham Norton Show, McConaughey stopped by the talk show, along with his Interstellar co-star Anne Hathaway, and Girls' Lena Dunham, to chat about one of the most terrifying moments of his life: his standoff with a 400 pound ram on the edge of The Grand Canyon.

ETonline has your exclusive first look at McConaughey's adrenaline-pumping tale — but we've got to warn you: this will definitely be the most unbelievable thing you'll hear all week!



The True Detective star revealed that he decided to celebrate his big 4-0 with his then girlfriend, Camila Alves, their young son Levi (who was less-than-a year at the time), and his dog B.J. at the edge of the Grand Canyon. Right before the family was about to enjoy a picnic lunch, McConaughey said that his dog started to growl.

"I turn to look up and right about where Lena is, there's a huge mountain ram, just with these horns that curled all the way around. He was probably, I don’t know, 400 pounds," the actor spilled. "He's looking at me, well looking at my dog really, who's growling and so I say, 'Okay so this is not a good idea. B.J. you're out of here' And I've got to throw B.J. over the ten foot cliff down below."

That's right , he threw his dog over a cliff. But wait—there's more! "My wife has now jetted over there and I've got my son Levi and [the ram] is not happy that we're there. I mean the foot is stomping, he's blowing up dust, lowering his head, snorting," he described.



BBC America

So what did the Dallas Buyers Club star do with his baby boy? "Camila gets about where you are, and I've got Levi and I had to go[gestures that he threw the baby] down the edge of the cliff and she has to catch him." At this point Lena Dunham blurted out what we were all thinking: "You did not!"

And after McConaughey said that he "had to" toss his son over a Grand Canyon cliff, he revealed he had a 15-second face-off with the animal. "It seemed like about an hour, it was long enough for me to break a sweat and know that I was sweating and I had to calm the situation down," he said.

To find out how what happened next in what will hereby be known as McConaughey vs. the ram, take a look at our exclusive sneak peek above and then take to the comments with your thoughts on the actor's wild tale!



Catch an all-new episode of The Graham Norton Show on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 10:15 p.m. on BBC America.