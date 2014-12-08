Relationships Are Tested In New 'Girls' Season 4 Promo

"The heart wants what the heart wants," but does Jessa's heart want Adam now that Hannah is headed to school in Iowa?

"The plan is there is no plan," Adam (Adam Driver) tells Hannah (Lena Dunham) as she's seen moving out of her apartment. The very next scene in the Girls season 4 promo shows Hannah's man walking and smiling with her best friend Jessa (Jemima Kirke) while Adam's sister (Gaby Hoffmann) says of her brother, "You know Adam. He's really at his best when he's nurturing the poor, the lost, the profoundly damaged."



Meanwhile, Marnie -- played by Peter Pan Live! star Allison Williams -- has taken up with her ruggedly handsome song-writing partner Desi (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), but it's not going as well as she hoped. "Recently it's just been me writing while you tinker with your motorcycle," Marnie exclaims.

And fans of Elijah (Andrew Rannells), have no fear! He's back and offers up one of the funnier moments in the minute-long promo. "Wherever you are, there you go," Elijah proclaims. "Is that the quote?"

Not quite.



Dunham told ET this past October that she listened to Taylor Swift while writing Girls. "Long before she was my friend, she was my friend in my head," the Golden Globe winner said. "I was listening to her while I wrote my first film, while I wrote the first season of Girls, while I wrote the second season of Girls -- so she's definitely a soundtrack to many of my feelings." Can you spot Swift's inspiration in this latest promo for the show?

Season 4 of Girls premieres Sunday, January 11 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

