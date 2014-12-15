EXCLUSIVE: 'Real World' Creator Jonathan Murray On Show's Changes, Remembering Diem Brown

What started as a novel concept – seven strangers picked to live in a house to find out what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real –when The Real World first premiered on MTV has become a new reality altogether.

“When we started this back in ’92, none of us had any idea it would continue even maybe past the first season,” creator Jonathan Murray (aka the “Father of Reality TV”) tells ETonline.

In the 29 seasons since Murray and production partner Mary-Ellis Bunim created the show, reality TV has evolved from sticking cameras in people’s faces into a highly conceptualized form of entertainment with people stranded on island, battling it out for a million dollars and California girls blurring the lines between reality and scripted television.

Ahead of the premiere of Real World: Skeletons, the long-running series’ 30th season, Murray talks to ETonline about the show’s biggest changes and what the deaths of longtime Challenge stars Diem Brown and Ryan Knight means for the MTV family.

ETonline: Up until EXplosion, the format of The Real World had pretty much been the

same. But now you’re changing up how the dynamic works in the house. Can you

talk about why that is?

Jonathan Murray: When

we started The Real World back in

’92, there weren’t a lot of other reality shows on the air. And what we were

doing at that time – putting seven people in a house from different backgrounds

– was very different from anything else in the television landscape. Our story

came from their inexperience of living with people different from themselves,

and that resulted in conflict, and that conflict resulted in growth, and that

was our story arc. Flash forward 28 seasons later, there are lots of reality

shows on the air now, and we were feeling like our show was feeling a little

quaint. And part of it was our own fault, because by featuring people from

diverse backgrounds we had actually helped, at least our young people, change

their perspective on diversity.

Today’s MTV audience embraces diversity. They love

diversity. So, some of the stories that we were telling just didn’t feel as

relevant for our audience. Someone struggling with coming out and living openly

gay, that was somewhat revolutionary in 1992, but not so much now. We felt we

needed to find another way to really get deeper story. So, starting last

season, season 29, we added a theme to the season and last year’s theme was

exes. This year it’s skeletons. We still cast seven diverse people. Much of the

show is still the same. We don’t direct them, we don’t tell them what to say,

but we added this element – last season with exes and this season with

skeletons – that allows us to delve deeper into what we think is a relevant

story for our audiences. In the case of EXplosion,

your ex is often the first person you had sex with, the first person you felt

that sort of truly life-changing bond with, and you often measure every future

relationship by that first relationship, so there was something there to

explore that we found interesting. With Skeletons,

we’ve all had unfinished business in our life with people. We’ve all done

things that maybe if we look back, we weren’t completely proud of. So with Skeletons, each week someone is going to

show up at the house who has unfinished business with one of our cast members,

and that is going to allow us to explore an interesting issue.

With that in mind,

are you worried at all that it’s no longer just seven strangers in the house? You’re

introducing a lot more characters and potentially distracting the cast members from

that core concept.

No, not at all because we saw with last season that actually

the outside people coming into the house in some ways bonded our cast members much

quicker. Also, the outside people don’t start arriving until about week four. The

house is pretty much bonded by that point. We’ve already seen relationships

develop, and then is when we are ready to introduce the new element. We were

really, really pleased with how EXplosion

went, and we are even more pleased with how Skeletons

has gone.

Is the change a

reaction to the fact that, now that the show has been on for so long and people

have seen it, they know what to expect or play a certain character thinking

that that’s how they will be portrayed on TV?

I haven’t found that to be the case. It’s very hard to

portray something when you’re in the house for as long as you are on The Real World. Our job in casting is to

really get to know the people we’re going to put in the house and to really make

sure we’re convinced that who they are in casting is who they are going to be

when they walk in that house. Even if there’s a momentary thing, where maybe

they’re playing to the camera, we’ve found that’s going to fall away very

quickly because you can’t just keep up an act for multiple weeks in the house.

Let’s talk about

casting a little bit. When I talk to all of my friends, we’ve all auditioned

for The Real World at some point.

Everybody has submitted a tape, or has gone to the open casting calls. What’s

the casting process like now? Do you only scout and look for people who you

think are going to be good for the show?

We don’t do the big open calls anymore, and we actually do

much more outreach now where we actually go out and find those interesting

people who we think would be good on the show. We’re still looking for

diversity, that’s important to us, but in the case of EXplosion, we had to find people who had an interesting history

with their ex. In the cases of Skeletons,

we had to find people who had unfinished business with people in their lives.

NEWS: 'Real' Talk with 'New Orleans' Alum Danny Roberts

In casting the show,

do you cast for both The Real

World and the Challenges?



No, we really don’t think about The Challenge when we’re casting The Real World. With both EXplosion

and Skeletons we’re so focused on

making sure that we had good cast members for The Real World season that it’s not even a thought. But, that said,

generally the things that make a good Real

World cast member – someone who is willing to lead their life openly and

honestly in front of the camera, someone who has a strong personality, but is

open to other people, a person who has a sense of humor, a person who is a bit

of a risk taker – all those things, all of those qualities that make someone an

interesting Real World cast member

obviously also make somebody an interesting cast member for The Challenge.

The funny thing about

The Challenge is that the original

concept was kind of like an All Stars version of both The Real World and Road Rules.

Now, Road Rules doesn’t air anymore.

Do you miss the being able to pull from a second show?

You know that’s obviously why we did Fresh Meat 1 and 2. One, we needed to get an influx of new cast

members. If you look at some of the people who came out of those Fresh Meat seasons, they become real dynamos

in our Challenge format. Someone like

Diem became a really great competitor in The

Challenge, and there were others. I would obviously still love to be able

to pull from Road Rules. I wish Road Rules was still on the air. There’s

probably rarely a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me about that

show because they have a lot of affection for it. So who knows? Maybe someday

it will come back.

Since you mentioned

Diem, I want to discuss the passing of both Diem and Knight. Diem in

particular, had such an impact because the story about her cancer was largely

told on the show, and we haven’t had an impact like that since maybe openly gay and HIV positive cast member, Pedro Zamora, from the San Francisco season. How

does a death in The Real World family

affect the show or production?

It’s hard on everyone. We get very involved in these cast

member’s lives, and we’ve known them - whether it was Pedro, or whether it was

Diem, or whether it was Knight – we’ve known them for years, and we sort of

watch them mature. It’s devastating for all of us. But we feel it’s important

to, you know, they loved being on The

Real World or on The Challenge, and

it’s great that that video of them, that story of them actually exists on

video.

NEWS: Ryan Knight of MTV's 'Real World' Dies at 29

In an interview you did with Entertainment Tonight when

the show first started, you talk about how you have

to coax stuff out of the cast, at least at that time. Do you still feel like

you have to do that now?

Oh, people are much more comfortable to being open in front

of the camera. I think back to Norm from the first Real World. You know, when we met him he identified as gay. When he

showed up at the house he was bisexual and then gradually he became more

comfortable. Overall, people are much more comfortable being in front of a

camera. Look at the way this generation sort of exposes their lives through

Instragram, Facebook, and Twitter. It’s just not unusual now for people to

share sort of their lives with others. But there still are, like in the case of

this season of Skeletons, there were

a couple of the stories that we were dealing with that were a little raw and a

little deep down for some of the cast members. So, in the interviews that we do

weekly, our producers have to work hard to get the cast members to open up

about something maybe that they hadn’t dealt with in a while.

Over the course of the

evolution of reality TV, you had a show like The Hills that blurred lines of scripted and reality. Did that force

you to rethink how you were approaching The

Real World?

No, but I remember having conversations with MTV at the time

because that show was eclipsing us certainly in the ratings, and it was the

much talked about show. The difference between The Hills and The Real World

is that The Real World thrives on

conflict, and from that conflict you get growth, and you get story. The Hills was not a show that was

thriving on conflict. It was a very different energy to that show, and to me,

the moment we start scripting something on The

Real World will be the death of the show. When you do that, you as a

producer are the ones making the decisions, not the cast members, and you’re

going to get blamed if they don’t like what they see. Also, you’re going to get

something that’s much softer than the kind of show we like to make, and the

kind of story-edge that we like to have. But again, I didn’t work on The Hills, so I don’t know their

specific methods. I have no idea, but I just felt like the energy of that show

was very, very different. From what I could see, it felt like there were a lot

of decisions made as to where they wanted to shoot certain scenes.

Looking back on the

past 30 seasons, do you have a favorite location or city?

I love the cities that have great public transportation and

walk-able neighborhoods, so my top cities certainly would be New York, San

Francisco, and Chicago. Those cities just are great to shoot in. But I guess,

for me personally, because I spent so much time that first season in New York that

probably had the most meaning to me.

MTV

The house has

obviously become more elaborate over the years, but is there one design that

sticks out to you the most?

I really love when we have to adapt something. So this

season was Chicago. This was a nightclub, and we had to turn it into a living

area. We kept some aspects, or certainly paid tribute to some aspects of its

nightclub vibe. I love in this house that there is an upstairs that overlooks

sort of the downstairs, where when it was a nightclub, people would sort of

hang out and watch who’s coming in the door and check out who they were

interested in. It’s interesting how it played out this season, because each

time a skeleton rang that doorbell they would run. They didn’t necessarily know

that it was a skeleton, but every time that doorbell rang, people would run

along that railing and look toward the front door to try to get a sense of who

it might be. So, it worked very well for this season.

As far as other

locations, I loved the wharf we were on in Seattle. The lighting was so

amazing, because the living area was surrounded by water on three sides, and we

used this incredible metallic paint inside. It just picked up he light in such

an interesting way.

Since you mentioned Skeletons, what would you say to

longtime viewers or fans who used to watch the show back in high school or

college to compel them to watch now?

I think in some ways, for some of those viewers that

complain, “Oh my God, all the show is about is hookups and hot tubs.” I think

the skeletons, in a very strong way, make each episode about something a little

deeper. Yeah, the show still does have young people who are exploring who they

are, they’re still going out and partying, but there’s something that sort of

grounds each episode that I think is really interesting, and that is very

relatable and relevant to anybody that watches the show.

Real World: Skeletons premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 10 pm ET on MTV. Watch an exclusive sneak peek below: