TV

Tim Allen Guest Stars on 'Cristela' in 'Last Man Standing' Crossover Episode!

By Jackie Willis
ABC

Comedy is sure to ensue when Mike Baxter meets Cristela!


Last Man Standing star Tim Allen -- who plays Mike Baxter, a married father of three daughters trying to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women -- will guest star on Cristela in a special crossover episode airing later this season.


PHOTOS: Favorite TV, Movie and Music Cast Reunions

In the scenes -- which ET can confirm filmed this week -- Mike seeks legal help as he wants to expand his store's gun range to make the Dallas, Texas location the biggest in the chain. A problem occurs when Cristela (Cristela Alonzo) -- an aspiring lawyer -- tries to find a loophole from her expertise in environmental law.


NEWS: How Cristela Alonzo Went from Homeless to Primetime

Needless to say, it's a comedic crossover episode worth watching!


Last Man Standing airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, whileCristela airs Friday nightsat 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Related Gallery