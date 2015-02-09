Tim Allen Guest Stars on 'Cristela' in 'Last Man Standing' Crossover Episode!

Comedy is sure to ensue when Mike Baxter meets Cristela!



Last Man Standing star Tim Allen -- who plays Mike Baxter, a married father of three daughters trying to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women -- will guest star on Cristela in a special crossover episode airing later this season.



In the scenes -- which ET can confirm filmed this week -- Mike seeks legal help as he wants to expand his store's gun range to make the Dallas, Texas location the biggest in the chain. A problem occurs when Cristela (Cristela Alonzo) -- an aspiring lawyer -- tries to find a loophole from her expertise in environmental law.



Needless to say, it's a comedic crossover episode worth watching!



Last Man Standing airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, whileCristela airs Friday nightsat 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

