Watch Jamie Dornan Read 'Fifty Shades of Grey' with Various Accents!

Jimmy Fallon and Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan ponder the question: What if Christian Grey were Scottish?

Dornan -- who plays Christian Grey in the highly anticipated erotic book-turned-movie -- showed up on Monday's Tonight Show and agreed to play a game where he and Fallon read lines from E.L. James' novel, while attempting different accents.



The 32-year-old Irish actor was up first and read with a Scottish accent. Sounding like Ewan McGregor, as the late-night host points out, Dornan recites, "I don't remember nipple clamps being in the Bible."

Up next, Fallon did his best Russian accent, reading the line, "I thought it was hot fudge brownie sex that we had, with a cherry on top. But hey, what do I know?"



While Dornan was game to show his silly side on The Tonight Show, his smoldering side is in full effect in Fifty Shades of Grey, out Friday, Feb. 13. In anticipation for the film's release (we're just days away!), check out some sexy scenes, below.

