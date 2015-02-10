FLASHBACK: 'NCIS' Star Michael Weatherly Drops His Pants on the Set of 'Loving' in '94!

Michael Weatherly has always been quite the charmer.

The NCIS’ star proved that back when ET spent the day with the then up-and-coming actor in 1994, on the set of his very first credited role on the soap opera Loving.

“What I'm bringing to the show is definitely not the buff beauty thing,” Weatherly told ET in a quest to find out what makes him appealing.



“Could it be that I'm always late and they find that charming? Could it be that I never know my lines?” questioned Weatherly. “Could it be that I have no idea how to do proper Entertainment Tonight interviews? That somehow enamors them with me? I have no explanation. I just know that I'm here, and gosh darn it I'm lucky.”

So are we! Weatherly took us through a typical day on set all while wearing wonderfully floral boxers. How do we know that, you ask? Because Weatherly takes his time to drop his pants and show them off!

Check out this video to see this and more from 1994.



