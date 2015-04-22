Dick Van Dyke Ignites Family Feud With Brother Jerry on 'The Middle'

ET went behind the scenes as Dick Van Dyke joined his younger brother Jerry on ABC's The Middle.

In tonight's episode, Frankie (Patricia Heaton) and Mike (Neil Flynn) find themselves caught in the middle of a longstanding feud when Frankie's estranged Uncle Dutch (Dick) contacts her dad, Tag (Jerry), with hopes of burying the hatchet.

"Somehow he talked me into it -- to come and play his brother, which we love to do," Dick, 89, told ET. "We fight real good."

Jerry, 83, has always joked about living in the shadow of Dick's career, which has earned him five Emmys, a Tony and a GRAMMY.

Dick let us in on one of the simple secrets to his longevity.

"My publisher asked me to write a book about being old," Dick said. "I said it will be a very slim volume -- keep moving. That's it."

The Middle airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.