Watch Stephen Colbert Attempt a New 'Late Show' Theme Song

Stephen Colbert is only a few months out from his debut as host of the Late Show, and yet he still needs a theme song.

In a new promo for Colbert's September 8th takeover of the late-night program, the former Colbert Report host attempts to make his own tune -- but it's not great.



"What time is it? It's late. What show is it? It's show," Colbert croons. "My name's Stephen Colbert from my head down to my feet."

Playing a piano in front of a lengthy to-do list, the 51-year-old funnyman checks off "theme song" from the list and moves on to the No. 2 task: "things to say."



This silly promo clip comes a week after the host shaved his "Colbeard" for his Late Show debut. That clip has already garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube.



