EXCLUSIVE: Kellie Pickler Previews New Reality Show, Gushes Over Pal Taylor Swift

ET hit the ice with former American Idol contestant Kellie Pickler and her husband, singer Kyle Jacobs, in New York City ahead of the premiere of her new reality show, I Love Kellie Pickler.

While Kellie had a graceful stride gliding across Wollman Rink in Central Park, Kyle was a little all over the place -- not unlike Kellie's upcoming reality series.

WATCH: Kellie Pickler Talks Boozing at the ACM Awards and 'Sassy' New Single



"It's going to be hot today," Pickler says in a clip for the show. "You're going to be sweating like a whore in church."

The show promises plenty of awkward moments mixed in with some special ones too. Kellie is a proud member of the "Nashville Girls Club," which includes Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. Kellie described the bond she has with her famous friends to ET.

WATCH: Kellie Pickler, Thomas Rhett and Dierks Bentley are Giving Back!



"You support each other," Kellie said. "When you're feeling down you have your friends that you call, and they'll build you up. And when they're feeling down you build them up ... We celebrate each other and everything great that's happening in all our lives."

I Love Kellie Pickler debuts Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.